Calgary water shortages: Key ways to reduce your water footprint

By Kerry Black, Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair, Integrated Knowledge, Engineering and Sustainable Communities, University of Calgary
Calgarians have been asked to reduce their water use. These simple steps can help us all to reduce our water footprint and save money at the same time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
