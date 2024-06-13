Tolerance.ca
Just 5% of therapies tested in animals end up as as human drugs, new study shows

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
New drugs are generally tested on animals such as mice and rats before being tested on people. The results of these animal studies are often reported in the media, perhaps raising hope these “miracle”, “promising” or “dramatic” findings will one day be replicated in humans and lead to a new drug.

But in a study published today, we find out how few of these therapies tested in animals receive regulatory…The Conversation


