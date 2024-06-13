Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: ‘an engineering and biological miracle’ – how I fell for the science, and the poetry, of the eye

By Hessom Razavi, Associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Hessom Razavi – an ophthalmologist and poet – explains the workings and wonder of the eye, and the range of emotions he experiences treating diseases caused by modern life or without a cure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New research sheds lights on the huge carbon store in Canada’s seabed
~ Another national park season is here. Let’s help the parks embrace our arrival
~ Is it really possible to have Alzheimer’s yet no symptoms?
~ Calgary water shortages: Key ways to reduce your water footprint
~ Just 5% of therapies tested in animals end up as as human drugs, new study shows
~ China’s premier is about to visit Australia for the first time in 7 years – what can we expect?
~ Satire can spread online as misinformation. Here’s why we still shouldn’t label it
~ An homage to the dad joke, one of the great traditions of fatherhood
~ Niger Court May Lift Immunity of Ex-President After Unfair Proceedings
~ Gaza war: a ceasefire depends on a leap of faith from both sides – Northern Ireland showed us how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter