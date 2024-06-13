Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An homage to the dad joke, one of the great traditions of fatherhood

By Ian Brodie, Professor of Folklore, Cape Breton University
Moira Marsh, Librarian for Anthropology, Folklore and Sociology, Indiana University
“Dad, I’m hungry.”

“Hi, hungry. I’m Dad.”

If you haven’t been asleep for the past 20 years, you’ll probably recognize this exchange as a dad joke.

The term dad joke is credited to a June 20, 1987, editorial in the Gettysburg Times. Writer Jim Kalbaugh praised fathers’ telling of groan-inducing jokes to their children – or, importantly, to others in front of their children.

The practice, Kalbaugh wrote, was “one of the great traditions of fatherhood worth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New research sheds lights on the huge carbon store in Canada’s seabed
~ Another national park season is here. Let’s help the parks embrace our arrival
~ Is it really possible to have Alzheimer’s yet no symptoms?
~ Calgary water shortages: Key ways to reduce your water footprint
~ Just 5% of therapies tested in animals end up as as human drugs, new study shows
~ Friday essay: ‘an engineering and biological miracle’ – how I fell for the science, and the poetry, of the eye
~ China’s premier is about to visit Australia for the first time in 7 years – what can we expect?
~ Satire can spread online as misinformation. Here’s why we still shouldn’t label it
~ Niger Court May Lift Immunity of Ex-President After Unfair Proceedings
~ Gaza war: a ceasefire depends on a leap of faith from both sides – Northern Ireland showed us how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter