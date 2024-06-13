An homage to the dad joke, one of the great traditions of fatherhood
By Ian Brodie, Professor of Folklore, Cape Breton University
Moira Marsh, Librarian for Anthropology, Folklore and Sociology, Indiana University
“Dad, I’m hungry.”
“Hi, hungry. I’m Dad.”
If you haven’t been asleep for the past 20 years, you’ll probably recognize this exchange as a dad joke.
The term dad joke is credited to a June 20, 1987, editorial in the Gettysburg Times. Writer Jim Kalbaugh praised fathers’ telling of groan-inducing jokes to their children – or, importantly, to others in front of their children.
The practice, Kalbaugh wrote, was “one of the great traditions of fatherhood worth…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 13, 2024