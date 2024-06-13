Tolerance.ca
Niger Court May Lift Immunity of Ex-President After Unfair Proceedings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Niger President Mohamed Bazoum at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 16, 2023. © 2023 Michel Euler/AP Photo Niger’s highest court on June 14 may decide to lift the immunity from prosecution of former President Mohamed Bazoum following proceedings that failed to meet basic due process standards. The Nigerien authorities should drop this problematic case and respect Bazoum’s fair trial rights.Bazoum has been arbitrarily detained in the presidential residence since last July, when Nigerien army officers overthrew his government in a military coup. In August,…


© Human Rights Watch -
