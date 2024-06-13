How DNA analysis of our rivers and lakes can reveal new secrets about their biodiversity
By William Perry, Postdoctoral Research Associate at the School of Biosciences, Cardiff University
Simon Creer, Professor in Molecular Ecology, Bangor University
Freshwater ecosystems are the lifeblood of the natural world, yet they are facing a silent crisis. A 2022 report by the World Wildlife Fund revealed a staggering 83% decline in global freshwater vertebrate populations since 1970, a rate far exceeding that of any other habitat.
The level of degradation to nature is alarming, but ecosystems are complicated, as are the effects of human activity. So, the story is often more nuanced.
Our research shows how analysing environmental DNA (eDNA) – the DNA left behind…
