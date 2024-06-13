Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How DNA analysis of our rivers and lakes can reveal new secrets about their biodiversity

By William Perry, Postdoctoral Research Associate at the School of Biosciences, Cardiff University
Simon Creer, Professor in Molecular Ecology, Bangor University
Freshwater ecosystems are the lifeblood of the natural world, yet they are facing a silent crisis. A 2022 report by the World Wildlife Fund revealed a staggering 83% decline in global freshwater vertebrate populations since 1970, a rate far exceeding that of any other habitat.

The level of degradation to nature is alarming, but ecosystems are complicated, as are the effects of human activity. So, the story is often more nuanced.

Our research shows how analysing environmental DNA (eDNA) – the DNA left behind…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
