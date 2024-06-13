Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour plans House of Lords age limit and immediate end to hereditary peers – constitutional reform proposals explained

By Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
The Labour party has committed to immediately legislating to remove hereditary peers from the House of Lords if elected to government. It will also impose retirement on members of the House of Lords at the age of 80.

This would immediately reduce the size of the upper house of parliament. There are 91 hereditary peers, and figures from 2020 show that, at that time, there were 154 peers aged over 80 and 297 peers aged 70 to 79.

This is the first part of a two-phase…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
