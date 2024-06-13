Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Boys season four: gleefully nasty, gory and dysfunctional anti-superhero show is back

By John Caro, Principal Lecturer, University of Portsmouth
In contrast to the noble tales of Marvel and DC superheroes, The Boys imagines a world where superheroes don’t just use their powers to save the day but abuse them for influence and control. It’s the mission of the titular Boys, a dysfunctional anti-superhero group to undermine these “supes”, known as The Seven, and the company that owns and manages them, Vought International.

Based on the comic book created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson in 2006, the TV adaptation is back for its fourth season…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza war: a ceasefire depends on a leap of faith from both sides – Northern Ireland showed us how
~ Gaza ceasefire talks: the politics behind the stalemate
~ Gaza war: with both sides playing politics, don’t expect a ceasefire any time soon
~ How DNA analysis of our rivers and lakes can reveal new secrets about their biodiversity
~ Labour plans House of Lords age limit and immediate end to hereditary peers – constitutional reform proposals explained
~ Election 2024: the UK’s migration situation in five charts
~ What Labour’s Great British Energy can’t do
~ Searching for a female partner for the world’s ‘loneliest’ plant
~ Inside Out 2: this fresh sequel shows teenage anxiety is not always a bad thing
~ The Conservatives’ climate change plans show they have tried but failed to reinvent net zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter