Human Rights Observatory

Inside Out 2: this fresh sequel shows teenage anxiety is not always a bad thing

By Alana James, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Reading
Inside Out 2 shows that anxiety is a normal feeling and can have a positive purpose – so long as it doesn’t take over.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
