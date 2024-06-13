Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza update: political wrangling is making a peace deal even harder

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
First, the most important news. At last count, the death toll, as reported by Gaza’s ministry of health, stands at 37,232 people, including more than 15,000 children, with a further 84,932 people wounded. It’s not known how many people are buried beneath the rubble of the more than half of Gaza’s buildings that are reported to have been destroyed.

But it’s equally important to note that the violence began on October 7 when Hamas launched its savage attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 people hostage. Of those, 116 remain in Hamas hands, although one-third of these are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza war: a ceasefire depends on a leap of faith from both sides – Northern Ireland showed us how
~ Gaza ceasefire talks: the politics behind the stalemate
~ Gaza war: with both sides playing politics, don’t expect a ceasefire any time soon
~ How DNA analysis of our rivers and lakes can reveal new secrets about their biodiversity
~ Labour plans House of Lords age limit and immediate end to hereditary peers – constitutional reform proposals explained
~ Election 2024: the UK’s migration situation in five charts
~ What Labour’s Great British Energy can’t do
~ Searching for a female partner for the world’s ‘loneliest’ plant
~ The Boys season four: gleefully nasty, gory and dysfunctional anti-superhero show is back
~ Inside Out 2: this fresh sequel shows teenage anxiety is not always a bad thing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter