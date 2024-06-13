Tolerance.ca
Armenia: Violence during street protests must be investigated

By Amnesty International
Reacting to reports of violent clashes between protesters and police in Armenia's capital Yerevan, which resulted in numerous injuries and detentions, Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International's South Caucasus Researcher, said: "The level of violence during the latest street rally in Yerevan is deeply worrying. We call on the Armenian authorities to immediately and impartially investigate what […]


© Amnesty International -
