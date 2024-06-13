The key to raising secure children: Why parental sensitivity matters for fathers and mothers
By Audrey-Ann Deneault, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Université de Montréal
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Being able to recognize and respond to a child’s needs is about being attentive and caring for the child, and this can be achieved by any caregiver.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 13, 2024