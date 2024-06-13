Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel Joins UN ‘List of Shame’ for Abuses Against Children in War

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People salvage belongings amid the rubble of a damaged building following strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 12, 2023. © 2023 Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images For the first time, the United Nations secretary-general added the Israeli armed forces to the “list of shame” of warring parties committing grave violations against children in armed conflict. Although long overdue, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ action was fully justified.The UN had already attributed more than 8,700 child casualties to Israeli forces between 2015 and 2022. But…


