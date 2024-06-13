Of ice and fire: what sea salt in Antarctic snowfall reveals about bushfires worse than the Black Summer
By Danielle Udy, Research associate in Climatology, University of Tasmania
Anthony Kiem, Associate Professor – Hydroclimatology, University of Newcastle
Neil Holbrook, Professor of Ocean and Climate Dynamics, University of Tasmania
Nerilie Abram, Professor in Climate Change and Paleoclimatology, Australian National University
Tessa Vance, Palaeoclimatologist, Australian Antarctic Program Partnership, University of Tasmania
Howling winds take sea salt from the Southern Ocean and lay it down in Antarctica as snow, then ice. Hidden in these ice cores is a warning about Australian fire seasons.
