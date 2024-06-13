Narcissism: why it’s less obvious in women than in men – but can be just as dangerous
By Ava Green, Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, City, University of London
Claire Hart, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Southampton
The term narcissism may conjure up images of chest-pumping, arrogant, male self-promoters. The personality trait – with its hallmark features of overt grandiosity, assertiveness and superiority – is, in fact, more commonly observed in men.
That is because these central features align closely with traditional masculine traits. In fact, up to 75% of people diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder are men.
But in reality, narcissism is a modern epidemic that afflicts men and women alike. Our…
