Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour’s immigration plans: a border security expert explains why ‘smashing the gangs’ is so difficult

By David Suber, Doctoral research fellow, Jill Dando Institute of Security and Crime Science, UCL
As prime minister, Rishi Sunak has been unable to “stop the boats”, his pledge on addressing irregular migration. Now, Keir Starmer is pitching an equally memorable slogan: “smash the gangs”.

Labour’s plan is to take a counter-terrorism approach to people smuggling. Starmer pledged that the UK would become “hostile territory” to smuggling gangs with the introduction of a new border security command.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
