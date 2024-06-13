Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

French snap elections: ‘cohabitation’ could reshuffle the cards between president and prime minister

By Alexandre Frambéry-Iacobone, Doctor Europeus en droit (mention histoire du droit – label européen) / chercheur post-doctoral, Université de Bordeaux
As a parliamentary system with a presidency, France is unique: the effective leader is the president when parliament supports him, but in the event of cohabitation, the prime minister calls the shots.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
