Human Rights Observatory

Greece: One year on from the Pylos shipwreck, the Coast Guard’s role must be investigated

By Amnesty International
Little progress has been made in investigating the shipwreck of an overcrowded trawler, the Adriana, off the coast of Pylos, Greece on 14 June 2023, according to Amnesty International and Human Right Watch. The boat was carrying an estimated 750 people, mainly from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt. Only 104 people survived, 82 bodies were recovered […] The post Greece: One year on from the Pylos shipwreck, the Coast Guard’s role must be investigated appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


