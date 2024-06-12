Reconstructing heritage after war: what we learned from asking 1,600 Syrians about rebuilding Aleppo
By Benjamin Isakhan, Professor of International Politics, Deakin University
Lynn Meskell, PIK Professor of Anthropology; Professor of Historic Preservation, Weitzman School of Design, Penn Museum, University of Pennsylvania
Our findings aren’t only important for Syria. They also hold clues about how we might approach heritage restoration projects in other post-conflict sites.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 12, 2024