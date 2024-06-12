Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Australia’s enigmatic pink sand was born in ice-covered Antarctic mountains, new research shows

By Stijn Glorie, Associate Professor of Geology, University of Adelaide
Jack Mulder, Lecturer in Geology, University of Adelaide
Sharmaine Verhaert, PhD Candidate, Geology, University of Adelaide
The hunt for the origin of garnet crystals found on South Australian beaches took researchers thousands of kilometres and half a billion years back in time to a hidden Antarctic mountain range.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COSP17: Tunisian change maker invents a sustainable vehicle
~ Inflation is cooling, but not fast enough for the Fed: Policymakers now expect only one rate cut in 2024
~ Known unknowns: controversy over CSIRO’s electricity report reveals an uncomfortable truth
~ Reconstructing heritage after war: what we learned from asking 1,600 Syrians about rebuilding Aleppo
~ Why doesn’t water help with spicy food? What about milk or beer?
~ Prefabs and the ‘missing middle’: how to get Australia back on track to build 1.2 million homes in the next 5 years
~ Welcome to NZ – now pay up: the risks and rewards of raising the foreign tourist tax
~ Global demand for oil could peak soon – NZ’s plan to revive offshore exploration doesn’t add up
~ Greece: On Pylos Shipwreck Anniversary, Still No Justice
~ When there’s no commercial incentive to develop gene therapy – hospitals will try to fill the gap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter