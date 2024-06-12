South Australia’s enigmatic pink sand was born in ice-covered Antarctic mountains, new research shows
By Stijn Glorie, Associate Professor of Geology, University of Adelaide
Jack Mulder, Lecturer in Geology, University of Adelaide
Sharmaine Verhaert, PhD Candidate, Geology, University of Adelaide
The hunt for the origin of garnet crystals found on South Australian beaches took researchers thousands of kilometres and half a billion years back in time to a hidden Antarctic mountain range.
