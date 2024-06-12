Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: On Pylos Shipwreck Anniversary, Still No Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian survivor Mohammad, 18, who was rescued with other people after their boat, the Adriana, sank off the Greek coast, hugs his brother Fadi, who came to meet him from Netherlands, as they reunite at the port of Kalamata, Greece, June 16, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Stelios Misinas (Milan, June 12, 2024) – Little progress has been made in investigating the shipwreck of an overcrowded trawler, the Adriana, off the coast of Pylos, Greece on June 14, 2023, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today.The boat was carrying an estimated 750 people, mainly from Syria,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global demand for oil could peak soon – NZ’s plan to revive offshore exploration doesn’t add up
~ When there’s no commercial incentive to develop gene therapy – hospitals will try to fill the gap
~ China’s war games near Taiwan threaten international peace and security
~ Microrobots made of algae carry chemo directly to lung tumors, improving cancer treatment
~ Sudan food emergency: local researcher unpacks scale of the disaster and what action is needed
~ South Africa’s biggest arts festival turns 50 – we assess its impact
~ Malawi farming experiment shows how simple changes can boost maize yields and improve soil
~ An ounce of prevention: Now is the time to take action on H5N1 avian flu, because the stakes are enormous
~ Does mental illness beget great poetry? These 4 poets exposed the sickness of a society that sought to contain them
~ In some parts of Australia, local roads are falling apart. Here’s an easy federal fix
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter