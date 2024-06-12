Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan food emergency: local researcher unpacks scale of the disaster and what action is needed

By Oliver Kiptoo Kirui, Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Rural households are especially hard hit by food shortages due to disrupted farming, limited access to markets and soaring food prices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
