An ounce of prevention: Now is the time to take action on H5N1 avian flu, because the stakes are enormous
By Matthew S Miller, Executive Director, Global Nexus and M.G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research, McMaster University, McMaster University
Our approach to combating pandemics must shift to one that prioritizes prevention of human infections with zoonotic viruses, rather than focusing on rapid response once human infection is widespread.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 12, 2024