How a little brown bird could sound the alarm on lead poisoning in Australian children
By Max M Gillings, PhD Candidate, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Simon Griffith, Professor of Avian Behavioural Ecology, Macquarie University
Researchers found blood-lead levels in sparrows were a predictable indicator of blood-lead levels in children – showing how humans and nature are inextricably linked.
- Wednesday, June 12, 2024