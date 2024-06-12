Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Prosecutors Seek 20 Years for Peaceful Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators protest against a controversial border demarcation deal and demand to free detained opposition politicians and activists, in Bishkek on October 24, 2022 © 2022 VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images (Almaty, June 12, 2024) – The Kyrgyzstan prosecutors’ request for 20-year sentences for a group of government critics in the so-called Kempir-Abad case compounds an already shocking miscarriage of justice, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, International Partnership for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch, People in Need, Civil Rights Defenders, Helsinki Foundation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
