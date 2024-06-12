Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bans on fossil fuel advertising are coming – and sport should not be exempt

By Freddie Daley, Research Associate, Centre for Global Political Economy, University of Sussex
In a recent speech, UN secretary-general António Guterres called upon “every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies”. He urged the professional services and creative industries to “stop taking on new fossil fuel clients, from today, and set out plans to drop your existing ones”.

One sector that Guterres omitted from his speech was sport. This is somewhat surprising given recent trends in sponsorship and ownership…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
