Youth activists are now real agents of change at global climate summits
By Susan Ann Samuel, PhD Researcher, School of Politics and International Studies, University of Leeds
Maria Antonieta Nestor, Research Associate, Lucy Cavendish College & Centre Fellow, Cambridge Centre for Property Law, Department of Land Economy, University of Cambridge
Standing in the middle of the UN climate change conference in Bonn, Germany, a young undergraduate student asks to learn more about the conversations that were shaping the negotiations. She’s attending discussions around the global goal on adaptation, one of the many key themes in these latest climate negotiations.
Nearby, young negotiators sit around a table until late in the evening brainstorming for the next day. Outside this building, two young…
- Wednesday, June 12, 2024