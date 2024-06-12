Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parade by Rachel Cusk review: a daring work of experimentation that strikes out against conformity

By Scarlett Baron, Associate Professor in Department of English, UCL
Rachel Cusk is an author some British reviewers love to hate. Take her new book for example, one reviewer at the Times derided the author as “one of our truly world-class misérables”, trivialising and reviling what she calls “a plotless, introspective book about how hard it is to be Rachel Cusk”.

Leaving aside the conflation of the author with her many different and notably self-effacing narrators, the reviewer’s impatience betrays a demand for ideological and formal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Life in DPR Korea still ‘daily struggle devoid of hope’ warns human rights chief
~ Bans on fossil fuel advertising are coming – and sport should not be exempt
~ Youth activists are now real agents of change at global climate summits
~ Four tips to avoid being bamboozled by political statistics and data
~ Could Labour’s massive poll lead affect, as well as reflect, how it performs at the election? Three things the evidence tells us
~ This is the election of MRP polls – but what are they and why are they showing such different results?
~ No commercial incentive to develop gene therapy – hospitals will try to fill the gap
~ How secure are banking apps? Here are some key steps all banks – and users – should be following
~ Fossil fuel ads work on you too – here’s how
~ Mexico: why Sheinbaum’s historic election may not translate to gender equality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter