Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could Labour’s massive poll lead affect, as well as reflect, how it performs at the election? Three things the evidence tells us

By Matthew Barnfield, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
The 2024 election is shaping up to be the most opinion-poll-heavy ever in the UK. And when so many polls are flying around, it can start to feel like they are setting the agenda as much as measuring the mood. It is often claimed that being routinely reminded that lots of people intend to vote for a party can drive others to support them, too.

In the case of the 2024 election, this would mean that Labour, ahead in the polls for over a year, would be gathering more support just by virtue of being ahead.

But, look into the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Life in DPR Korea still ‘daily struggle devoid of hope’ warns human rights chief
~ Bans on fossil fuel advertising are coming – and sport should not be exempt
~ Youth activists are now real agents of change at global climate summits
~ Parade by Rachel Cusk review: a daring work of experimentation that strikes out against conformity
~ Four tips to avoid being bamboozled by political statistics and data
~ This is the election of MRP polls – but what are they and why are they showing such different results?
~ No commercial incentive to develop gene therapy – hospitals will try to fill the gap
~ How secure are banking apps? Here are some key steps all banks – and users – should be following
~ Fossil fuel ads work on you too – here’s how
~ Mexico: why Sheinbaum’s historic election may not translate to gender equality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter