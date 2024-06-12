Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

This is the election of MRP polls – but what are they and why are they showing such different results?

By Stuart Wilks-Heeg, Head of Politics, University of Liverpool
I say, I say, I say, when is a poll not a poll? When it’s a multilevel regression with post-stratification (MRP) model!

I won’t be joining the comedy circuit with that one. But this truly awful gag has a point. MRPs have become a fixture of modern election campaigns, alongside conventional opinion polling. Importantly, they aren’t the same thing as opinion polls. They do use polling data – a lot of it, as it happens – but they are not quite the same thing.

Election obsessives will remember where they were when the first ever MRP landed for a UK election. For everyone else,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
