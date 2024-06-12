Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada must make communication more inclusive for deaf people

By Paula Bath, Ph.D. Candidate, Sociology and Anthropology, Concordia University
To create a more accessible society, we need to increase awareness about diverse perspectives and lived experiences communicating, and learn about what types of barriers exist.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
