Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are presidents good role models for vaccination uptake? DRC study shows only if they’re trusted, and people get to know about it

By Nik Stoop, Senior researcher, University of Antwerp
Elie Lunanga, Researcher, University of Antwerp
Lara Collart, Development Economics Researcher, University of Antwerp
Marijke Verpoorten, Associate Professor, University of Antwerp
Immunisation is considered one of the most cost-effective public health interventions, saving millions of lives each year, and benefiting the health of the wider community through herd immunity.

Yet, there is as much reason to worry as to celebrate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed a strong disruption in routine immunisation, leading to an increase in outbreaks of diphtheria, measles, polio, and yellow fever…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ RFK Jr could act as a disrupter in the presidential election – taking votes from both sides
~ How the Paris Olympics could become a super-spreader event for dengue
~ Conservative manifesto puts home ownership up top – but ignores housing affordability
~ What 70 years of AI on film can tell us about the human relationship with artificial intelligence
~ Bans on fossil fuel advertising are coming - and sport should not be exempt
~ Why we’re so bad at spotting lies – most of us only perform slightly better than chance
~ Ontario’s expansion of alcohol to convenience stores is a covert union avoidance strategy
~ 100 years ago, our understanding of the universe exploded
~ Wastewater surveillance reveals pathogens in Detroit’s population, helping monitor and predict disease outbreaks since 2017
~ Paris 2024 Olympics to debut high-level breakdancing – and physics in action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter