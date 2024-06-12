Are presidents good role models for vaccination uptake? DRC study shows only if they’re trusted, and people get to know about it
By Nik Stoop, Senior researcher, University of Antwerp
Elie Lunanga, Researcher, University of Antwerp
Lara Collart, Development Economics Researcher, University of Antwerp
Marijke Verpoorten, Associate Professor, University of Antwerp
Immunisation is considered one of the most cost-effective public health interventions, saving millions of lives each year, and benefiting the health of the wider community through herd immunity.
Yet, there is as much reason to worry as to celebrate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed a strong disruption in routine immunisation, leading to an increase in outbreaks of diphtheria, measles, polio, and yellow fever…
- Wednesday, June 12, 2024