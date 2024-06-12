Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

100 years ago, our understanding of the universe exploded

By Martin Connors, Professor of Space Science and Physics, Athabasca University
One hundred years ago, one star changed our view of the universe, proving that the Andromeda “nebula” was a galaxy like our Milky Way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are presidents good role models for vaccination uptake? DRC study shows only if they’re trusted, and people get to know about it
~ RFK Jr could act as a disrupter in the presidential election – taking votes from both sides
~ How the Paris Olympics could become a super-spreader event for dengue
~ Conservative manifesto puts home ownership up top – but ignores housing affordability
~ What 70 years of AI on film can tell us about the human relationship with artificial intelligence
~ Bans on fossil fuel advertising are coming - and sport should not be exempt
~ Why we’re so bad at spotting lies – most of us only perform slightly better than chance
~ Ontario’s expansion of alcohol to convenience stores is a covert union avoidance strategy
~ Wastewater surveillance reveals pathogens in Detroit’s population, helping monitor and predict disease outbreaks since 2017
~ Paris 2024 Olympics to debut high-level breakdancing – and physics in action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter