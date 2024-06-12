Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

There’s a strange history of white journalists trying to better understand the Black experience by ‘becoming’ Black

By Alisha Gaines, Associate Professor of English, Florida State University
A peculiar desire seems to still haunt some white people: “I wish I knew what it was like to be Black.”

This wish is different from wanting to cosplay the coolness of Blackness – mimicking style, aping music and parroting vernacular.

This is a presumptive, racially imaginative desire, one that covets not just the rhythm of Black life, but also its blues.

While he doesn’t want to admit it, Canadian-American journalist Sam Forster is one of those white people.

Three…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
