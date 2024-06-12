African swine fever: are there better ways to manage the disease than Italy’s mass pig culls?
By Frédéric Keck, Anthropologie, EHESS, CNRS, Laboratoire d'anthropologie sociale, Collège de France, Auteurs historiques The Conversation France
Italy has culled at least 40,000 animals in response to African swine fever, often in opposition to animal activists. The country could do well with exploring other solutions, starting with vaccines.
