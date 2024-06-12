Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shepherd’s graffiti sheds new light on Acropolis lost temple mystery – new research

By Janric van Rookhuijzen, Classical Archaeologist and Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Radboud University
A 2,500 year old drawing by a Greek shepherd on a hill near Athens may solve the mystery of a large temple on the Acropolis that predates the Parthenon.The Conversation


