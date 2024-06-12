Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Safety in Haiti Remains a Long Way off

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People gather in front of the San Francisco Federal Building to protest the Biden administration's handling of the Haitian refugee crisis in San Francisco, California, US, September 24, 2021. © 2021 Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA via AP Photo President Joe Biden’s recent decision to impose unprecedented restrictions on the right to seek asylum in the United States casts doubt on his willingness to renew much needed temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitians in the US, which is due to expire on August 4.Despite the current TPS designation for Haitians, which grants people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
