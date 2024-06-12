Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Michael Mosley reportedly died from heat exhaustion. How can extreme heat turn deadly?

By Lily Hospers, PhD Candidate in Human Environmental Physiology, Heat and Health Incubator, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Jem Cheng, Postdoctoral Research Associate in the Thermal Ergonomics Laboratory, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
British television host and celebrity doctor Michael Mosley went missing last Wednesday while holidaying on the Greek island of Symi.

Four days later his body was found. The coroner stated Mosley most likely died from natural causes. Greek police say they believe Mosley died around 4pm…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
