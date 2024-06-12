Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We need better journalism to tackle climate change

By Misha Ketchell, Editor, The Conversation
Let’s start with something uncontroversial: good decisions start with good information.

Managing your finances starts with gathering information in a budget. If you’re playing a sport, you seek out feedback from a coach. Nutritional information on food packages makes it easier to decide what to eat.

But there is one area of life where the link between good information and good decisions has broken down: climate change.

There are many theories as to why this is the case. Some blame the melodramatic messaging of climate campaigners. Some say our political system…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
