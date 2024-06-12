Tolerance.ca
Tanzania: Police Linked to Killings at Gold Mine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image North Mara Gold Mine in Tarime district, northwest Tanzania. © 2022 Private (Nairobi) – Police in Tanzania guarding the North Mara Gold Mine have been linked to the killing of least six people and injury of several others during clashes since February 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. The Tanzanian authorities should promptly undertake independent and impartial investigations into the killings and other abuses in northern Tanzania’s Tarime district.The police have accused those killed and injured of “invading the mine” and conducting illegal small-scale…


© Human Rights Watch -
