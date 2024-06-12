Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Lack of Free Pre-Primary Education Creates Lifelong Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children at the private Kitante Primary School in Kampala, where the fees for pre-primary students are UGX 350,000 (US$ 93) per term, or UGX 1,050,000 (US$ 298) per year, representing more than five months’ average wages for a Ugandan in paid employment. © 2022 ISER The Ugandan government provides free primary education for all children, but parents whose children are enrolled in pre-primary school must pay often prohibitively high fees.The pre-primary years are a critical time for children’s development, and children who miss out on pre-primary education may never…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Coles has imposed limits on egg purchases – but is there actually a crisis?
~ Police are frustrated with mental health callouts – here’s how to reduce their involvement and improve support
~ We need better journalism to tackle climate change
~ Three-quarters of Australian workers think now is a good time to change jobs. This is what managers can do better to keep them
~ South Sudan: National Security Service must immediately release arbitrarily detained dissident
~ Tanzania: Police Linked to Killings at Gold Mine
~ Peru: Congress Ramps Up Assault on Democratic System
~ Trust hits new low: 45% of people think politicians put party before country
~ I surveyed 17 million insects flying through a Pyrenean mountain pass – here’s what I learned about these ‘remarkable migrants’
~ Climate holdout Japan drove Australia’s LNG boom. Could the partnership go green?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter