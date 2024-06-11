Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trust hits new low: 45% of people think politicians put party before country

By John Curtice, Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde and Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Social Research, National Centre for Social Research
There is an air of deja vu about this election. Trust and confidence in how Britain is governed is as low as it has ever been – just as it was shortly before the last election five years ago.

Yet the circumstances that have given rise to the public’s pessimistic outlook this time are very different from 2019.

In the weeks and months leading up to the last election, voters’ confidence in politics and politicians was shaken by parliament’s apparent inability to decide the UK’s future relationship…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
