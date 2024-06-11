Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Historic amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations create a path towards an equitable pandemic treaty

By Roojin Habibi, Assistant Professor of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The WHO’s International Health Regulations are the world’s only existing international legal agreement focused exclusively on preventing and addressing infectious disease outbreaks across borders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
