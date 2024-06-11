Tolerance.ca
To-do list got you down? Understanding the psychology of goals can help tick things off – and keep you on track

By Kim M Caudwell, Senior Lecturer - Psychology | Chair, Researchers in Behavioural Addictions, Alcohol and Drugs (BAAD), Charles Darwin University
It feels like we are living in busy times.

According to the OECD Better Life Index, 12.5% of Australians report working at least 50 hours a week, higher than the OECD average. Many Australians are also working more than one job to buffer against cost-of-living pressures.

Psychology has long been interested in our goals – our mental representations of desirable outcomes. Much of…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
