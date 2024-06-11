Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should I get my child a baseline concussion test before they start junior sports?

By Sarah Hellewell, Research Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, Curtin University, and The Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science, Curtin University
Concussions can occur in many different ways, but they are more likely to occur when playing fast-paced team sports like Australian football, rugby, netball, hockey and soccer.

Unlike many other injuries, recovery from concussion can look different for everyone.

Factors like age, biological sex and medical history can mean some people take longer to recover…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trust hits new low: 45% of people think politicians put party before country
~ I surveyed 17 million insects flying through a Pyrenean mountain pass – here’s what I learned about these ‘remarkable migrants’
~ Climate holdout Japan drove Australia’s LNG boom. Could the partnership go green?
~ Historic amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations create a path towards an equitable pandemic treaty
~ To-do list got you down? Understanding the psychology of goals can help tick things off – and keep you on track
~ Food has a climate problem: Nitrous oxide emissions are accelerating with growing demand for fertilizer and meat – but there are solutions
~ South Korea Still Blocking Abortion
~ From AI to war zones, UN hosts largest global meeting on disability issues
~ 400 million under-fives regularly experience violent discipline at home
~ Lib Dems are right to put arts education at the heart of their plans for culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter