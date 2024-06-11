Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Food has a climate problem: Nitrous oxide emissions are accelerating with growing demand for fertilizer and meat – but there are solutions

By Hanqin Tian, Director and Institute Professor, Center for Earth System Science and Global Sustainability, Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society, Boston College
Eric Davidson, Professor, University of Maryland, Baltimore
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Rona Louise Thompson, Senior Scientist, Norwegian Institute for Air Research
The most comprehensive assessment yet of a powerful greenhouse gas shows which countries are driving the increase, and which ones are successfully cutting emissions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea Still Blocking Abortion
~ From AI to war zones, UN hosts largest global meeting on disability issues
~ 400 million under-fives regularly experience violent discipline at home
~ Lib Dems are right to put arts education at the heart of their plans for culture
~ Why spending time and money creating TikToks probably won’t pay off for Labour and Conservatives
~ When mice with Alzheimer’s inhaled menthol, their cognitive abilities improved
~ Lib Dem proposals take social care reform seriously – but doubts remain over how they’d pay for it
~ If D-day ceremony aimed to send Putin a message about fighting tyranny, Ukraine’s allies should have paid more attention to history
~ Why you might struggle to find this year’s International Booker winner in UK libraries – and why publishing suffers as a result
~ African elephants address one another with name-like calls − similar to humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter