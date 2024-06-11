Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea Still Blocking Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A message is typed on a smartphone, July 2022.  © 2022 Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images Years after a South Korean court ordered the government to respect the right to access abortion care, South Korean women and girls are still unable to get this necessary sexual and reproductive service.On May 17, a South Korean court rejected an appeal by Women on Web (WoW), a nongovernmental organization that provides information on sexual and reproductive health and rights, and Open Net Korea, a digital rights civil society organization, to unblock…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
