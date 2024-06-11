Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why spending time and money creating TikToks probably won’t pay off for Labour and Conservatives

By Steven Buckley, Lecturer in Media & Communication, City, University of London
In a few short years, TikTok has moved from being an app for teens doing dance routines in their bedroom to a key part of political campaigning. Both Labour and the Conservatives are on the app (with 191,000 and 58,000 followers respectively) attempting to win over younger voters.

But for large political parties, spending time, effort and money on creating TikToks is probably a waste of resources. The youth vote has been unchanged and locked in for many months. A few gimmicky…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
