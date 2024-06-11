Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why you might struggle to find this year’s International Booker winner in UK libraries – and why publishing suffers as a result

By Christophe Fricker, Senior Lecturer in German and Translation, University of Bristol
As an expert in German and translation, I was pleased to see Jenny Erpenbeck’s novel Kairos win the International Booker Prize 2024, one of the most prominent celebrations of translated literature in the UK. The prize is awarded for a book, and to the people who wrote it: in this case Erpenbeck herself and Michael Hofmann, the distinguished translator who contributed all the words of the English version.

The novel is Erpenbeck’s fourth; Hofmann has created English translations of dozens of books.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From AI to war zones, UN hosts largest global meeting on disability issues
~ 400 million under-fives regularly experience violent discipline at home
~ Lib Dems are right to put arts education at the heart of their plans for culture
~ Why spending time and money creating TikToks probably won’t pay off for Labour and Conservatives
~ When mice with Alzheimer’s inhaled menthol, their cognitive abilities improved
~ Lib Dem proposals take social care reform seriously – but doubts remain over how they’d pay for it
~ If D-day ceremony aimed to send Putin a message about fighting tyranny, Ukraine’s allies should have paid more attention to history
~ African elephants address one another with name-like calls − similar to humans
~ Playful young male dolphins grow up to have more offspring
~ ‘I get to say: f*** your metaverse, Mark’: Kara Swisher, tech’s most feared journalist, dishes the dirt on Silicon Valley
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter