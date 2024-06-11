Tolerance.ca
Playful young male dolphins grow up to have more offspring

By Kathryn Holmes, Staff Scientist, Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, Brookfield Zoo Chicago, and PhD Researcher, The University of Western Australia
As humans, we grow up playing with other children. Animals of many species likewise play with their peers. But why?

Play has its costs, especially for young animals. It uses energy that could help them grow, and it can make them more vulnerable to predators.

Of course, play is fun and highly rewarding. However, it's not clear that…


© The Conversation
